The Douglas Forest Protective Association and local fire departments responded to three fires over the weekend.
A vehicle fire late Saturday approximately one mile west of Tiller burned 1/100th of an acre in wildland fuels. Crews from DFPA, Tiller Rural Fire Department and Milo Rural Fire Department responded to the fire.
A grass fire Sunday afternoon about a mile northeast of Winston, the Old Highway 99 South Fire, burned about a quarter acre of grass.
The cause of the Old Highway 99 South Fire is under investigation. Crews from DFPA, Winston-Dillard Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. and remained on the scene for about 30 minutes.
The fire was surrounded by roads on three sides, which helped firefighters contain the spread of the fire.
A fire near the Sutherlin rodeo grounds, the Rodeo Fire, burned about a quarter acre.
Crews from DFPA, Sutherlin Fire Department and Oakland Rural Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and saw a slow moving fire burning grass and brush with the potential to threaten several nearby structures.
After firefighters stopped the forward spread of the Rodeo Fire they stayed on the scene to mop up hot spots and secure control lines for about an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
