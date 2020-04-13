A structure fire late began on late Easter Sunday in Roseburg displaced five people and sent two to the hospital with injuries.
The fire, reported before midnight on Easter at the 2400 block of West Jay Avenue, quickly engulfed the home while sending flames and smoke billowing into the night sky.
The extent of the injuries was not known as of early Monday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More to come
