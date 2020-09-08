Level 1 " Be Ready" — All residents in Douglas County.
Level 2 "Be Set" — Residents on North Bank Road, Single Tree Lane and Rivershore Drive only.
Level 3 "Go" — For all Glide residents and residents between the Green Bridge on the east edge of Glide upriver to Klahanie Lane, just east of Idleyld Park. This includes all roads and residences in these areas; all of Lone Rock Road, South Lone Rock and Bar L Ranch Road; All residents from Idleyld Park as far east as Steamboat Creek.
