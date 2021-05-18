Three natural cover fires were extinguished Monday, two of which were related to escaped debris burns, as conditions are much drier than normal for this time of year.
Representatives from the Douglas Forest Protective Association said although fire season is not in effect at this time, residents are encouraged not to burn unnecessarily.
"If home or property owners choose to burn debris piles before the start of fire season, they are encouraged to burn earlier in the day before temperatures and wind speeds increase in the afternoon," DFPA spokesperson Kyle Reed said. "In addition, the debris pile should be surrounded by a fire trail before ignition begins and be monitored by an adult with fire tools and water until the pile has been fully extinguished."
The largest fire Monday was the Pickett Fence Fire, approximately 3 miles northeast of Tiller, near Pickett Butte. Crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association, Umpqua National Forest, Tiller Rural Fire Department and Milo Rural Fire Department responded to the fire around 1 p.m. when the fire was estimated to be around three-quarters of an acre, burning grass, brush and young trees.
Firefighters stopped the forward spread of the fire at approximately one acre and remained on scene until 9 p.m., mopping up hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The other two natural cover fires occurred near Grouse Butte Lane, 6 miles southeast of Roseburg, and near Strickland Canyon Road, 5 miles northwest of Winston.
The DFPA and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the Grouse Butte Fire around 11:20 a.m. The fire burned a quarter acre of grass and brush before it was contained.
Around 3:30 p.m., crews from Lookingglass Rural Fire Department and the DFPA responded to the Strickland Canyon Fire, which was quickly contained after burning about 1/100th of an acre of grass.
