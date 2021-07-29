Firefighters responded to a residential fire Thursday morning in Green.
Around 1:56 a.m. on Thursday, crews responded to a house fire on Brentridge Drive in the Green district.
Once crews arrived at the residence, the fire had reached the roof of the home and threatened the front of the house.
Crews were able to extinguish most of the fire with two fire hoses but had to spend additional time putting out a portion of the fire located in a section of the collapsed roof and crawlspace.
The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire District responded to the fire.
