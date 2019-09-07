The recent shift to cooler, wetter weather led the Douglas Forest Protective Association to lower the fire danger to moderate Saturday morning for all DFPA protected lands.

The industrial fire precaution level remains at IFPL II.

Despite cooler conditions, fire season remains in effect.

That means backyard debris burning is still prohibited. From 1 to 8 p.m., DFPA also prohibits non-industrial power saw use; cutting, grinding or welding metal; cutting, trimming or mowing of dead or dry grass; and the use of power driven machinery for non-industrial improvements or developments.

Information: dfpa.net or 541-672-0379

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske

