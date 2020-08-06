After a week of cool weather and some rain, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has dropped the fire danger to moderate throughout the Douglas District. The Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at IFPL III.
This change, however, is expected to be reversed as things heat up in the coming week, according to the DFPA.
At the moderate fire danger level, certain activities are prohibited from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., instead of from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
These include cutting, trimming or mowing dried or cured grass, excluding commercial culture and agricultural crops. It also includes using power saws or cutting, grinding or welding metal for nonindustrial purposes. Private use of power-driven machinery not listed in the public use restrictions is also prohibited.
All other restrictions are still in place, and the complete list can be found at www.dfpa.net or by calling the DFPA’s 24-hour information line at 541-672-0379.
