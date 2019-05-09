A fire from an outbuilding in the neighborhood of West Union Street and West Harvard Avenue spread to a nearby utility pole and knocked out internet for a few hours before it was extinguished by members of the Roseburg Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday. The fire burned from the outbuilding to the backyard fence and caught the utility pole on fire. It burned about two-thirds of the way up the pole, damaging the internet line.
The fire caught a utility pole on fire in an alley behind the residence next to a backyard fence, and knocked out internet service to Fly Away Travel a short distance away.
Firemen had the blaze knocked down in just a few minutes.
Roseburg Fire officials said some stored materials were destroyed but the residence on the property was not damaged and there were no injuries.
Douglas Fast Net had the internet line repaired and service restored to the area about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.