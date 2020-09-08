At the North Umpqua Bible Fellowship at 1547 Wild River Drive in Glide, families who were forced to evacuate their homes Tuesday sought refuge in the church parking lot.
Pastor Ron Aitken said when he left the church at around 4 p.m. there were about 15 families, most in trucks pulling campers but also a couple who pitched tents, staying in the parking lot.
“We’ve had folks from the church that have been evacuated and other people from the community that came,” Aitken said. “We invited people into the parking lot for whatever comfort that will provide them. I don’t anticipate that many more folks coming down. A lot of folks in Glide have other places to go.”
He said for the most part people seemed to be doing OK, although some were in shock over how quick this all happened. He planned to have a couple of church members stay through the night Tuesday to make sure the bathroom facilities remained open.
“They’re happy to have a place to stay,” Aitken said. “Someone brought some food down and we’re trying to rustle up something for breakfast to ease the suffering. It won’t be much but it will be something.”
Aitken said he estimated the winds reached 35 to 40 mph on Monday night, which pushed a fire to a nearby hillside.
“It was really whopping through here. It was uncommonly windy,” said Aitken, who has lived in Glide since 1997 and been pastor of the church for the past 13 years. “I read once that Glide was one of the least windy places in the nation, but that certainly wasn’t true (Monday).”
The wind had died down by Tuesday afternoon but Aitken said he was worried by embers in the sky being carried by what wind there was. Aitken said he remained hopeful the church could serve as a refuge for as long as it was needed.
“No one knows how long we’ll be able to keep this up but I think we’ll be OK. There’s a lot of open space around us,” he said.
Aitken also said he knows people will pull together and help one another out.
“We have a great community of people out here that care about each other,” he said. “There’s a lot more people in these mountains than you realize, so whatever number you have for Glide don’t tell the story. Those people most affected are living most remotely. But when the time comes that you need a hand, people are there for you. We’re not doing much, but it’s what we can do to help people out.”
About 15 miles west at the Glide Store, owner Bill Powar said business was brisk Tuesday afternoon, but a little unnerving.
“People are really panicked, they are really scared here,” said Powar, who has owned the store for 16 years. “It’s really dark here. It’s like you’re watching a fantasy movie or something. It’s so scary. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
Some people are picking up grocery items but most people are stopping in for gas, Powar said. He had several employees who were off who came in just to help out. Powar said he planned to stay open until 10 p.m. or so. He also had a message for his customers and others in the area: “People need to take care of themselves. And there is no need to be scared. We have great firefighters here and they will take care of this.”
