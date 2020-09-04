A fire burned about a half acre of grass Thursday near the 11000 block of Lookingglass Road about 3 miles northwest of Winston.
Firefighters from Douglas Forest Protective Association and Lookingglass Rural Fire Department responded to the fire in a mowed hayfield just before 1 p.m.
Crews remained on the scene until 2:30 p.m. to mop up hot spots and secure control lines.
The cause of the Lookingglass Road Fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.