Fire season has begun in Douglas County.
Officials at the Douglas Forest Protective Association on Monday announced the beginning of fire season brings fire restrictions for the general public and industrial operators and brings the entire area DFPA covers to Industrial Fire Precaution Level I.
With the announcement, the use of exploding targets and tracer ammunition are prohibited within the district. Sky lanterns are prohibited year-round.
Rural residents will not be allowed to burn debris unregulated, according to a press release.
Residents who want to burn yard debris should exercise caution and never leave the burn site unattended. Burn piles from the spring should be revisited to ensure they have been fully extinguished.
Ahead the debris burn ban, DFPA firefighters responded to two fires Monday that appeared to be related to escaped debris burns, according to the agency.
One fire located two miles northwest of Drain near Hardscrabble Road burned about three-quarters of an acre of grass and the fire other located two miles south of Rice Hill burned half an acre of grass.
Firefighters stopped the spread of both fires Monday afternoon.
Because of poor burning conditions, burn permits for debris piles and burn barrels will not be issued this year.
Additional public and industrial fire restrictions may be imposed as fire conditions become more severe. An interactive map with statewide fire restrictions can be viewed online at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html.
