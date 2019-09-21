Douglas Forest Protective Association will officially end fire season within the Douglas District on Monday as a result of significant rainfall and an overall cooling trend in the area.
The 2019 season started on June 11 and lasted 104 days, the fifth shortest in the association’s 108-year history.
As of Saturday morning, firefighters suppressed 101 fires, which burned 13,445 acres within the district. Lightning sparked 34 wildfires that burned about 15 acres, the other 67 were human-caused and scorched 13,430 acres.
The largest fire, which was human caused, was the Milepost 97 fire. It was caused by an illegal campfire.
The end of fire season means industrial fire restriction will no longer be in effect and backyard debris burning outside of incorporated cities will be allowed with burn permits from DFPA.
Fire officials advise people to continue to use caution when burning.
However, residents should contact their local fire department before burning due to varying fire restrictions by local fire districts.
The only type of burning that requires a DFPA permit outside of fire season is for the burning of logging slash. Any type of commercial tree harvest that requires excess debris to be burned requires this permit.
Information: 541-672-6507.
