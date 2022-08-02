Windigo Fire

The Windigo Fire started as Kyle Miller and Aaron Baimbridge were helping to clear the Pacific Crest Trail. Miller and Baimbridge helped hikers escape the flames and get them to safety.

 Photo courtesy of Aaron Baimbridge

My cell phone rang. “I am ok,” my husband Kyle reassured me in an unsteady voice. Why wouldn’t he be ok? Three hours earlier he had texted that clearing the Pacific Crest Trail was going great! Because Roseburg temperatures were in the upper 90s, the Oregon Equestrian Club trail clearing volunteers were relieved to find the Pacific Crest Trail cooler than expected. In fact, riding horses through the timber with a breeze blowing was delightful – until thunderheads piled up and a bolt of lightning hit a half mile below them to the west. The horses jumped, and the peaceful woods quickly transformed into a raging forest fire.

Carol Lovegren Miller is an occasional contributor to The News-Review.

