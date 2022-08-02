My cell phone rang. “I am ok,” my husband Kyle reassured me in an unsteady voice. Why wouldn’t he be ok? Three hours earlier he had texted that clearing the Pacific Crest Trail was going great! Because Roseburg temperatures were in the upper 90s, the Oregon Equestrian Club trail clearing volunteers were relieved to find the Pacific Crest Trail cooler than expected. In fact, riding horses through the timber with a breeze blowing was delightful – until thunderheads piled up and a bolt of lightning hit a half mile below them to the west. The horses jumped, and the peaceful woods quickly transformed into a raging forest fire.
Kyle and his friends hustled the last half mile out to their horse trailers parked at the Windigo Pass trailhead. While loading his horses, Kyle, asked a Pacific Crest Trail through-hiker from Quebec, Canada, if he wanted a ride out of the fire zone. He did.
Their options were to try to take the horse trailers east on a 4-wheeler’s jeep trail or head toward the fire on the gravel logging road to the west. Making a split-second decision, Kyle opted to go west — knowing that with a horse trailer there would be no turning back. Rounding the first corner, they found themselves between walls of flames on both sides of the narrow road, with the right side already a crowning fire. Kyle gunned it and prayed that no burning trees had fallen onto the road yet.
After running the gauntlet, the smoke was so thick that day turned to dusk. Stripped-down firefighters preparing to go in to fight the fire were quite startled to see two horse trailers burst through the smoke.
Soon after, the state police received word of nine more hikers trapped up on Windigo Pass. Knowing that it was possible to get through, our state policeman friend, Aaron, bravely drove up the road through the flames to help the hikers. “It was pretty hot in my cab,” he commented. Not willing to do that again, he drove out via the Jeep trail.
While waiting to make sure that he wasn’t needed for more rescue efforts, Kyle was asked to stay and act as camp host at the nearby smoke-filled horse camp. “Uh, no,” Kyle decided. “I have had enough for one day; I am headed home to my praying wife.”
Carol Lovegren Miller is an occasional contributor to The News-Review.
