Half of the building was used as storage for a local contractor and the other half was a hemp oil extraction facility, Nick Wecks, training officer for Douglas Fire District No. 2 said Saturday.
"It appeared to be a total loss," Wecks said.
Early in the afternoon, firefighters were spraying water down into building from the top of a raised ladder on a ladder truck.
"When we got there it was fully involved and so we did an exterior fire attack," Wecks said.
By about 3 p.m., firefighters were beginning to mop up.
Saving Grace employees described hearing an explosion at the facility across the street from them Saturday afternoon.
No animals were harmed.
Saving Grace Executive Director Megan Gram said Saturday an employee texted her a photo at 12:45 p.m., immediately after hearing the explosion.
"That freaked me out quite a bit," she said. "They said they had just heard a really loud explosion and that there was all this smoke and that they didn't know what was going on or what they should do but they had just brought all the dogs inside. So they got all the dogs into the inside part of the building and closed off the access to the outdoors."
It was pretty scary for about 20 minutes to a half hour, she said.
"The dogs were definitely freaked out, just from the noise of the original explosion, but they calmed down pretty quickly after that," she said.
Ash was falling all over the building, but the fire was pretty well under control by the time Gram arrived. A police officer told her there wasn't any immediate threat.
Gram said it didn't look like anyone got hurt.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation. The Oregon State Fire Marshal will investigate, along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and state police.
