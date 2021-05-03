Firefighters were able to extinguish an attic fire early Monday, which displaced three people and two dogs.
A fire, originating near a furnace that spread to the attic, was reported at 7:16 a.m. in the 11000 block of Old Highway 99 South near the Roseburg Forest Products plant in Dillard.
"Firefighters arrived to find an active fire burning the attic," according to a press release from Scott Richardson, battalion chief for Douglas County Fire District No. 2. "Firefighters were able to quickly make access to the attic by cutting several holes to extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained on scene to completely overhaul the attic and make sure no fire remained. Several rafters in the attic were severely burnt."
Winston Dillard Fire District and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded with three engines, a water tender and two command vehicles. They were assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The fire was reported to be under control within 25 minutes and no injuries were reported.
