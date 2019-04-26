Firefighters rushed to a reported garage fire in the wee hours of the night after the home's occupants noticed the flames.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., crews from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 arrived at the house in the 1600 block of San Souci Drive, Roseburg, and found the home's garage filled with smoke.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with a small amount of water before the flames had a chance to spread into the rest of the house, according to Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez.
The garage and its contents suffered minor damage, but the rest of the home was not damaged during the fire.
Hernandez said the fire was likely caused by cigarettes left in an ash tray near storage materials.
Hernandez said everyone should check their smoke alarms and keep all heat sources at least 3 feet away from any combustible items like paper, furniture, bedding or curtains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.