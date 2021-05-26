Roseburg firefighters extinguished what is believed to be an unattended fire from one of several homeless camps along the South Umpqua River below Gaddis Park on Wednesday evening.
About 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received several reports of a small smoke plume along the South Umpqua River, visible from the ball fields at Gaddis Park and from across the river.
When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke had spread to nearby vegetation along the river. Firefighters had to spend several minutes removing brush and trees in order to access the fire.
