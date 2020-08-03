Firefighters used a pump and roll tactic to quickly suppress a fire near Yoncalla on Sunday afternoon, according to Douglas Forest Protective Association.
"Pump and roll tactics are typically used during grass fires when the terrain allows the engine to be driven around the perimeter of the fire," DFPA spokesperson Kyle Reed said. "When firefighters use pump and roll tactics, they drive into the already burned portion of the fire, also known as the black, at the heel of the fire. One to two firefighters will then walk alongside the engine with hoses, spraying water on the edge of the fire while the engine operator drives around the perimeter of the blaze."
Firefighters from Douglas Forest Protective Association and North Douglas County Fire & EMS responded to the natural cover fire shortly after 2:45 p.m. Sunday about 4 miles east of Yoncalla and remained on scene until 4 p.m.
The fire was near the 1000 block of Scotts Valley Road and when crews arrived they saw a grass fire in a cut hayfield moving at a moderate rate of speed, according to Reed.
The Scotts Valley Road Fire burned just over an acre of cut hay and damaged a hay bailer.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the cause of the fire was related to a piece of hay equipment that was working in the field.
