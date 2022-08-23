Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association announced Monday they have contained the Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain and Quiet Mountain fires. The announcement came just before the county's fire danger moved to extreme Tuesday.
The association's spokesperson, Rachael Pope, said in a news release that crews worked through Sunday night to achieve containment on all known incidents. DFPA firefighters responded to and suppressed 25 fires that totaled 13.5 acres, according to Pope. DFPA aerial and ground crews will continue to patrol and monitor all areas where fires have taken place.
On Monday, crews responded to two separate grass fires in the Lookingglass area. Four engines, three squads with five-person crews each and one helicopter combined with aerial detection responded to quickly suppress the Big Bend Road and the Orchard Lane fires. The fires were estimated to be less than 0.01 acres in size.
Pope said both fires were determined to be caused by people. Lookingglass Rural Fire Protection District and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 assisted on the fires.
With an increase in temperatures and a decrease to relative humidity levels throughout the area for several weeks, the fire danger level and public use restriction increase to extreme, as of Tuesday.
Industrial fire precaution levels increased to level 3. Details about what this means for both residents and industrial operators can be found online: dfpa.net.
