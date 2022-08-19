Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to approximately 55 reports of fire across the county in a 19-hour period after Wednesday night's thunderstorms rolled through Douglas County.
Other agencies also responded to several fires throughout the area as conditions remained dry. Resources with the Umpqua National Forest responded to 10 suspected lightning-caused fires on the Diamond Lake Ranger District overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
The largest fire on DFPA's Douglas District is the Bear Mountain Fire in the Callahans, west of Roseburg. The fire was estimated to be about 4.85 acres in size as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
The majority of fires on DFPA-protected lands were estimated to be less than a half acre in size and are in mop-up phase.
"Firefighters are dedicated to protecting our county and aggressively attacking these fires," said Rachael Pope, spokesperson for DFPA.
All district firefighters, dispatch and detection specialists were on duty Thursday, as well as additional contracted resources — a 20-person crew, six engines, four water tenders, two timber fallers and air resources — to continue to monitor existing fires, provide information and scout out any new fires.
A Multi Mission Aircraft with infrared capability was scheduled to do a reconnaissance flight Thursday evening after sunset.
High temperatures and other weather conditions mean that fire activity can increase at any time, according to Pope.
Tenmile Rural Fire District responded to the Quiet Mountain Fire near Camas Mountain around 8 p.m. Thursday and stopped the fire's spread. The scene will be turned over to DFPA.
In Green, Douglas County Fire District #2 responded to a brush fire that ignited just before 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of Carnes Road near the train tracks that run along Highway 99.
Oregon State Fire Marshal Fire Risk Reduction Specialist Kyle Reed told The News-Review two weeks ago that the heavy rain in late spring, followed by the heat in late July and early August present a serious wildfire threat.
"We had a very dry winter, then in April the flood gates opened,” he said. “We’re to the point now that the fuels are cured. Things are crispy and ready to burn.”
Fire risk in Douglas County is high and people are asked take steps to prevent fires and protect their homes from wildfires.
The Windigo Fire, 20 miles southwest of La Pine on the Douglas-Klamath county line, remains about 1,000 acres in size, but was 95% contained by 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Potter Fire, eight miles northeast of Toketee Lake, is about 550 acres in size and 25% contained, while the Big Swamp Fire, 6.5 miles north of Lemolo Lake, was 20% contained and about 121 acres.
