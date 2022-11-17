The Roseburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire around noon Thursday, when an apartment unit in the 800 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard caught fire.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the back of the single story building.
"Firefighters conducted a primary and secondary search, made an interior attach to quickly extinguish the fire, and stopped the forward spread to the remaining portion of the structure," said Fire Marshal Brian Jewell in a press release.
No people were injured in the fire, there was structural, smoke and water damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Peter Fontaine, the owner of the apartment building, arrived at the scene shortly after firefighters did.
“I was caught by surprise,” Fontaine said. “I was taking a load to the dump and I got a call from one of the tenants saying, 'Hey, the place is on fire.'”
Fontaine heard from firefighters that the fire likely began in the back bedroom, a room with an electrical panel and a water heater.
Roseburg Fire Department had 20 firefighters on the scene with help from Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Roseburg Police Department, Avista Utilities and Pacific Power.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.