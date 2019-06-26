A fast-moving fire burned two acres of grass northeast of Oakland Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
Mowing dry grass was the cause of the Driver Valley fire, according to a preliminary fire investigation.
Crews from the DFPA and the Oakland Rural Fire Department were sent to the fire just before 5 p.m. near the 4000 block of Driver Valley Road.
The first units to arrive at the scene of the fire reported that the fire was about a quarter acre in size and was being pushed by a strong wind.
Crews from both agencies attacked the blaze and stopped the forward spread of the fire at two acres.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 7 p.m. mopping up hot spots and securing the control lines.
