A Wednesday fire in Green damaged to a fire optic communications box, resulting in the loss of landline and wireless phone service in parts of Southern Douglas County.
The fire, which started in a stack of railroad ties, was reported at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday. Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard Fire Department responded to the fire.
Landline services were lost in parts of Myrtle Creek, Tri City and Riddle, Verizon Wireless customers south of Green were also impacted.
Crews expect to have repairs completed by 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Some people may be unable to dial 9-1-1 while repairs are being made. In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1 and if there is no answer find the nearest location with service or go to a fire or police department.
(0) comments
