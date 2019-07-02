Industrial fire restrictions increased Monday for private, county, state, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands protected by the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
The restrictions will go from level one to level two according to a press release from the association sent Saturday. Level two prohibits the use of power saws except at loading sites, feller bunchers with rotary head saws, cable yarding, blasting and cutting, grinding or welding of metal between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
A fire watch for at least two hours after work is finished for the day is required with level two. Some private landowners or public land management agencies may require a longer fire watch on lands they own or manage.
Level one went into effect June 10.
For more information about industrial fire restrictions within the Douglas District, visit www.dfpa.net or call 541-672-6507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.