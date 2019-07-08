Douglas County Fire District No. 2 was dispatched to a fire at the Douglas County landfill south of Roseburg at 1:38 p.m. Sunday.
The first fire crew to arrive on scene determined the fire was burning in garbage on the upper portion of the landfill and was approximately a quarter acre in size.
Crews were able to quickly knock down and contain the fire to the landfill, preventing a spread to nearby hillsides.
Multiple passersby on Interstate 5 had reported seeing black smoke coming from the area behind the dump.
The fire district responded with a brush rig, fire engine, water tender and command unit. The Douglas Forest Protective Association, Douglas County Public Works and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.