windigo fire

A fire near the Windigo Pass burned approximately 1,200 acres near the Douglas-Klamath county line by Monday evening.

 courtesy photo

Lightning sparked several fires in the Umpqua National Forest this weekend, all in the northeastern part of Douglas County.

Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.