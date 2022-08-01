Lightning sparked several fires in the Umpqua National Forest this weekend, all in the northeastern part of Douglas County.
“Initial attack firefighters were quick to respond and were able to suppress 10 of the new starts on the Diamond Lake Ranger District,” an update from the U.S. Forest Service said Monday afternoon.
Three of the fires required a larger response and one of the fires continues to grow.
The Windigo Fire grew to approximately 1,200 acres as of 12:30 p.m. Monday near the Windigo Pass in the Umpqua National Forest on the Douglas-Klamath county line.
The Forebay 1 Fire was about 4 acres in size just north of Lemolo, and was anticipated to be fully lined by Monday evening. Fire 237 was about half an acre, northwest of Lemolo, and was contained by Monday afternoon.
Fire crews focused on establishing and holding fire lines.
Several roads, trails and campgrounds closed as a response to the fire.
Parts of the Pacific Crest Trail and Forest Service Road 60 were closed because of the Windigo Fire. The Pacific Crest Trail was closed between Highway 138 and Highway 58, from PCT mile 1,848 to 1,908.
Jackson Wellsprings, a campground in Ashland with hot springs, is offering free camping to any PCT hiker until Aug. 7.
A Type 2 incident management team will be managing the fires and additional firefighting resources are on order. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire areas.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.