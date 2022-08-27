220828-nrr-rumcreekfire

Local firefighters from Douglas County deployed Saturday morning to Josephine County as part of a task force to help battle the growing Rum Creek Fire. The task force is one of four teams that also includes firefighters from Linn, Clackamas and Lincoln counties. As of Saturday, more than 600 people were working to save lives and structures from the 4,700-acre, lightning-caused wildfire.

 Photo courtesy of Rum Creek Fire Official Information Page

Local firefighters were deployed Saturday morning to Merlin to help battle the growing Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County.

