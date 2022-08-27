Local firefighters from Douglas County deployed Saturday morning to Josephine County as part of a task force to help battle the growing Rum Creek Fire. The task force is one of four teams that also includes firefighters from Linn, Clackamas and Lincoln counties. As of Saturday, more than 600 people were working to save lives and structures from the 4,700-acre, lightning-caused wildfire.
Photo courtesy of Rum Creek Fire Official Information Page
Local firefighters were deployed Saturday morning to Merlin to help battle the growing Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County.
Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said the task force was requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area.
Growth of the 4,700-acre, lightning-caused wildfire prompted Gov. Kate Brown to invoke the act Friday evening, after determining the threat from the fire exceeded the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment.
The action cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire. As of Saturday morning, more than 600 people were working to save lives and structures from the fire, as reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Richardson said 13 firefighters, five fire apparatus and various support vehicles arrived in Merlin Saturday afternoon. The group, which is led by District No. 2 Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez, is made up of personnel from Sutherlin Fire Department, North Douglas County Fire & EMS and Riddle Fire Protection District.
According to Richardson, it is not known how long the task force will be deployed, but they may be utilized for up to 14 days to assist as needed.
The task force from Douglas County is one of four teams that includes firefighters from Linn, Clackamas and Lincoln counties.
