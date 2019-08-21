MYRTLE CREEK — Fire crews responded to a wildfire that reached 2 acres near Myrtle Creek on Tuesday afternoon and prevented the blaze from spreading further, according to a press release from the Douglas County Forest Protective Association.
An electric car driving through the grass may be the cause of the fire, the preliminary fire investigation shows.
The DFPA and Myrtle Creek Rural Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire near the 400 block of Louis Creek Road at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The crews used four helicopters and a bulldozer to contain the perimeter of the fire.
The first units on the scene estimated the fire to be 1/2 acre and that it appeared to be moving up the hillside.
A dozer line was completed around the fire, stopping the forward spread at approximately 2 acres.
Firefighters remained on the scene through the night to mop up fires and improve control lines.
Tri-City Rural Fire Department, Riddle Rural Fire Department, and the Canyonville South Umpqua Rural Fire Department provided additional resources.
