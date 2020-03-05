A 61-year-old Oakland man died Wednesday after his mobile home caught fire in the 800 block of Cabin Creek Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to the home, which burned sometime during the night, according to Brad O’Dell, a spokesman with the sheriff’s office.
Officials with North Douglas Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene and determined that the structure, a manufactured mobile home, was a complete loss. Human remains, believed to be Allan Lundeen of Oakland, were located inside of the home, according to O’Dell.
Lundeen is the owner of Southern Septic Service.
The fire is not considered to be suspicious at this time, but the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Fire Marshals Office are continuing to investigate.
