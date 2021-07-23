UPDATE: 2:45 p.m. Saturday
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 13-year-old Roseburg teen suspected of causing the Rolling Hills Road Fire which burned 20 acres of grassland and destroyed two homes Friday afternoon.
A total of three teens are suspected of having a role in the starting of the fire, according to a release from the sheriff's office Saturday afternoon. The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of reckless burning after the teen reportedly pulled a clump of dry grass from the ground and lit it. At least one of the juveniles went to a nearby residence to alert a homeowner who called 911.
The teens and their guardians are cooperating with the investigation. The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with security camera footage of the teens in the area to share that information by uploading it to https://douglassheriffor.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/rollinghillsfire.
•••
Two homes were destroyed and 20 acres of a grassy hill burned as the result of a wildfire in the area of Rolling Hills Road and Landers Avenue in Green Friday afternoon.
Four cars and multiple outbuildings were also destroyed in the blaze.
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were the initial responders, but help rolled in from Roseburg, Camas Valley, Tri-City, Tenmile and Winston to offer assistance. A helicopter was able to provide 500-gallon bucket drops in rapid succession, first on the fire burning on a hill that splits the neighborhoods of northeastern and southwestern Green.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for residents who live in the immediate area, including those on Rolling Hills Road, Stella Street and Melody Lane. Homes to the east and northeast of the fire were placed on a Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order at 6:30 p.m., but all evacuation advisories were ultimately lifted at 7:30 p.m. once the fire was declared contained.
Several roads, including Carnes Road, Landers Avenue, Rolling Hills Road and Melody Lane were closed to through traffic until approximately 7:30 p.m. Pacific Power also disconnected power to homes in the area at approximately 6:15 p.m., but power was restored roughly 45 minutes later.
Landers Avenue remained close between Melody Lane and Holgate Street as fire crews performed mop-up efforts on the two homes that were burned. Residents in the area are encouraged to stay clear and watch for emergency crews.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More to come.
(5) comments
The kid is 13 years old so they will be classified as competent and will have to testify in court. Those 3 kids caused millions of dollars in damages and displaced families because their houses burned. Either them or their parents will likely have to repay it. Hence why the kid was actually arrested. This has happened before: "A teenager who threw fireworks into a canyon in 2017, starting a fire in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge that burned nearly 47,000 acres, was been ordered to pay $36.6 million in restitution. He was sentenced to 1,920 hours of community service and five years of probation."
I had to laugh at the comments from the memo the sheriff's dept put on their Facebook about this info. Several people said they should be given some slack for being kids that didnt know better. At age 13 if you dont have enough common sense to know what would happen if you decide to randomly set objects on fire, I'd be terrified to see how the parents raised them and what was being taught to them in school.
Ages ago, in another part of the country, my brother and his friend were "camping out" in our backyard in a cardboard structure the two of them (probably 9 or 10 years old) had put together. The "camp" was a lean-to and it abutted the neighborhood YWCA.
They decided to have a "campfire".
I don't need to tell you what happened next.
The fire spread to the "Y", the firemen responded quickly and doused the flames. But due to the water damage, part of the "Y" had to be demolished.
I was little at the time and don't remember what if any kind of trouble my brother got in. I know that the police were not involved. Not sure what my parents did but they must have been both furious at my brother and grateful that no one was injured. As far as the authorities went, they probably wrote it up as "children playing with matches. Certainly there was no intent to do harm. Being kids, they couldn't or didn't anticipate the consequences of having their little "campfire." But thirteen-year-olds generally should be more aware. As is clear when the kids immediately ran for help.
For me, I was terrified and, to this day, freak out when near fire..
Sounds like this fire is knocked down as I type. Thanks to the crews who worked this fire down quickly!
[sad]I find it difficult to figure out after last years big fires why people aren't more careful. Don't they realize it means no matches not fires. Get used to it for awhile.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.