As the winds steadily increased throughout the state and the hot, dry conditions at the height of the fire season make it easy for fires to start and spread quickly, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced Friday that its firefighters are standing ready to do what they do best: find fires early, get to them quickly and keep them small.
Two years ago, a similar weather event started on Labor Day, and the resulting fires devastated communities across the state. As the current weather event continued to intensify Friday, the ODF said its people are focused on being proactive and prepared.
“I can assure you that ODF absolutely understands the seriousness of the current situation and (has) been actively preparing for more than a week now,” Mike Shaw, ODF’s chief of fire protection, said in a news release. “We’ll do everything in our power to protect Oregonians and our state’s natural resources.”
The agency’s preparedness efforts have included moving resources — specifically personnel and aircraft — to the areas of highest risk, according to the release.
At the local level, many ODF protection districts have canceled days off to ensure they have the maximum number of firefighters available to respond when needed.
The agency used the Cedar Creek Fire in nearby Lane County as an example of how its preparedness efforts are playing out.
After seeing concerning fire growth and movement earlier this week in the Willamette National Forest fire, ODF’s South Cascade District requested personnel and heavy equipment from public and private entities statewide to staff a task force.
The task force, along with several strike teams of structural engines coordinated through the Lane County Fire Defense Board Chief, are focused on protecting Oakridge and other nearby private lands from the Cedar Creek Fire.
As of Friday night, the task force was scouting access points and planning their attack in the event the east winds drive the fire off federal and onto private lands, according to the release.
The fire, burning near Waldo Lake since Aug. 1, more than doubled in size from around 33,000 acres on Friday to nearly 74,000 acres Saturday afternoon, according to officials.
In addition to task force activity, the ODF has also increased public and industrial restrictions statewide to limit activities that pose a high risk of starting a fire.
“We need help from every one of you to keep our communities and firefighters safe,” Shaw said. “With the conditions out there and the number of fires already burning, we can’t afford another wildfire.”
ODF encourages people to check local fire danger levels and to know and follow the local public activity restrictions.
