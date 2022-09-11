220911-nrr-cedarcreekfire.jpg

The Cedar Creek fire in nearby Lane County is being used as an example of how the Oregon Department of Forestry’s preparedness efforts are playing out.

 Courtesy of Oregon State Fire Marshal

As the winds steadily increased throughout the state and the hot, dry conditions at the height of the fire season make it easy for fires to start and spread quickly, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced Friday that its firefighters are standing ready to do what they do best: find fires early, get to them quickly and keep them small.

