The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch from Thursday night through Saturday morning for strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity for the Umpqua Basin and Umpqua National Forest.
Weather experts say any fires that develop during this time will likely spread rapidly and could become life-threatening.
The watch was issued on top of a red flag warning, which is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight for the southern Oregon Cascades. National Weather Service forecasters said isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms along with strong, gusty winds are expected. While the thunderstorms are expected to bring very little, if any rain, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
Forecasters said the hazard area will start off confined to the Cascades and grow through the day on Friday, spreading into the foothills on Friday night when the poorest recoveries are expected.
On Saturday, hot dry and unstable conditions are possible which may prompt additional fire weather issues for the Windigo Fire, which is located 20 miles southwest of La Pine. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is currently 100% contained. Crews there are expected to complete road repair this week, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 9.
Due to the expected hot dry weather for the next several days, Douglas Electric Cooperative is making some adjustments to mitigate the potential for wildfires.
An update on the utility’s website said the agency has been asked by local officials to be extremely careful and to make sure they are following all fire prevention requirements.
The statement said, “We feel that it is prudent to place most of our protective devices at their most sensitive settings with the exception of Scottsburg, Reedsport and Gardiner.”
Officials said this is likely to lead to more frequent and longer outages, “… and while this is very inconvenient and not ideal, it is much better than fighting a fire.”
The Fire Weather Watch includes the Siskiyou Mountains and the eastern Rogue Valley, where temperatures are even higher than they are in the Umpqua Basin. On Tuesday, Medford set a new record high temperature for the date.
Data from the NWS said the mercury reached 107 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for the date was 104 degrees, set in 1923. Roseburg reached 94 degrees on Tuesday, but the record for the date was 99 degrees, which was set in 1958.
Temperatures are expected to cool slightly today and Thursday around the region, before ramping up again Friday and Saturday.
KQEN News Director Kyle Bailey contributed to this report.
