Human activity is one of the main causes of wildfires and with warm weather in the forecast and Labor Day this Monday, officials say the danger of starting a fire is high.
"The fire danger during the Labor Day weekend is generally in the high/extreme area for us each year," Douglas Forest Protective Association spokesperson Kyle Reed said. "Labor Day weekend also tends to be the last hurrah for many people, trying to get one more camping trip in before the weather starts changing and schools get in full swing (on a normal year). Any time you increase the amount of activity on the landscape during fire season, you increase the odds of a fire occurring. And with Labor Day, you’ve had the entire summer of hot/dry weather drying the forest fuels.
"As for the upcoming heatwave/holiday weekend, we will have an all hands on deck approach by canceling days off and staffing extra engines," he said. "We will also be staffing our third bulldozer for the time being as well."
Oregon will face extremely hot weather for the next few weeks which is concerning to wildfire managers, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Reed said that on a “normal” day during fire season, there is enough staff for about 20 engines, two bulldozers, a fixed-wing recon aircraft for detection, and a helicopter with a bucket. Holiday weekends increase the risk of fires a little bit, but they each have their own challenges, such as fireworks during Independence Day.
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures will be around 95 degrees this weekend and go up Tuesday and Wednesday. The first day it's predicted to be less than 90 degrees is Sept. 15, when the forecast is an 88-degree sunny day.
"The return of high temperatures, low humidity and east winds can turbocharge even the smallest fire start," according to a press release from ODF. "A smoldering campfire or an errant spark from a vehicle can become a raging blaze in minutes. And this at a time when firefighting resources are already strained in Oregon and nationally."
Reed said that is certainly true in Douglas County as well.
"Another thing that sticks out when I read the fire weather forecast is that we will probably see poor overnight humidity recoveries ... especially on the ridges," he added. "That means if a fire gets going during the day, it may not lay down at night like it would during 'normal' conditions and be more challenging to stop."
Firefighters are also monitoring forest fuels because while the early part of summer was relatively normal the last half has been hot and dry. Those hot and dry conditions combined with a lack of rainfall this winter means that much of the county is classified as either a severe or extreme drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Officials ask people to take extra precautions when recreating in the forest by:
- Operating ATVs and other motorized vehicles only on established roads.
- Checking vehicles for dragging tow chains that can send sparks into roadside vegetation.
- Not parking or idling on dry grass or brush.
- Checking current fire restrictions for the area before building a campfire. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed at any time of year. Or bring prepared foods instead of trying to cook over a smoky fire.
- Smoking only in an enclosed vehicle and by properly disposing of cigarette butts.
- Calling 911 if you see smoke.
- Always having fire extinguishing tools on hand.
Similarly, the use of power tools for nonindustrial purposes is prohibited, as are using fireworks, exploding targets, tracer ammunition and sky lanterns.
Reed said people should know the fire restriction and that public use restrictions are still in effect. Another fairly common thing according to Reed is vehicle-related fires, especially those towing trailers. He suggested people make sure there are no chains dragging, check the brakes and wheel bearings. Catalytic converters in vehicles that are going bad are also a major fire threat, Reed said.
Several campgrounds across the state will be open for longer this summer, because of increased recreation in the forest due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, those extended openings could be rescinded because of fires in the area.
"We’ve responded to a lot of illegal burns this year," Reed said. "Including campfires outside of designated campgrounds and people burning debris piles and burn barrels in the back yard. These illegal burns pose a major threat to new fires any time of the summer but especially so with the forecasted weather we have coming up. And if you remember back to last summer, the Milepost 97 fire was a result of an illegal campfire."
The Milepost 97 fire burned more than 13,100 acres south of Canyonville in the summer of 2019, endangering more than 550 structures and homes and forcing officials to issue evacuation notices as the blaze spread over impossible terrain.
Reed said this year, DFPA has suppressed 62 fires that have burned about 175 acres, which is down from the 10-year average of 75 fires and 7,889 acres during the same time period.
"The acres are way down, obviously, because we haven’t had a large fire," Reed said. "The interesting thing though is out of the 62 fires we have had this year, only one of those fires has been lightning-caused. Meaning that 61 of those fires have been human-caused and could have been prevented in some way shape or form. The other thing to note here is on the 75 fires on our (year-to-date) 10-year average, 19 of those fires are lightning-caused fires ... meaning that on average, we should only have 56 human-caused fires. So while our overall number of fires are down a little this year, the number of human-caused fires that we have responded to is up."
