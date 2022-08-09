The smoke plume from Tuesday’s Reservoir Hill fire is reflected in the South Umpqua River in Roseburg. The fire began in some railroad ties near the base of the hill before spreading into the dry grass on the side of the hill.
A firefighter sprays a blaze at the base of Reservoir Hill on Tuesday in Roseburg. The fire also ignited grass on the hill and began burning toward an access road.
Smoke rises from a Tuesday morning fire on Reservoir Hill in Roseburg as firefighters combat the initial blaze among some railroad ties.
A smoke plume rises over Reservoir Hill on Tuesday morning in Roseburg.
Roseburg residents within a mile radius of Reservoir Hill woke up to the acrid smell of creosote and smoke Tuesday morning due to a fire in some railroad ties at the base of the hill.
Firefighters were called out about 5:30 a.m. to deal with the blaze, which also burned part of the hillside after catching dry grass on fire.
Roseburg police arrested a 40-year-old Roseburg man around 6 a.m. in the area for first-degree criminal trespass as well as an outstanding warrant. The man, who was seen near the railroad tracks where two fires were burning, denied involvement in either of the fires.
The homeless…not so benevolent.
