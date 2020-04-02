A residential structure fire caused extensive damage to a single-wide trailer and displaced an adult male at 1829 NW Goetz St. on Thursday in Roseburg.
Firefighters from the Roseburg Fire Department responded at about 2:28 p.m. after neighbors called 911 to report heavy smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were able to contain it to the room of origin. Because the residence contained smoke and heat damage throughout, the trailer was determined to be a total loss.
The trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire and the owner was notified.
An initial investigation determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, most likely caused by combustibles too close to a space heater, according to Roseburg Fire Marshal Monte Bryan.
The Roseburg Fire Department reminds everyone that combustible material, such as paper, bedding and furniture needs to be at least 3 feet away from any heating equipment. Fire officials remind residents to turn off portable heaters off before going to bed or leaving the room. Ensure power cords are plugged into outlets with sufficient capacity and never into an extension cord.
Twelve firefighters assisted with the fire. Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Avista Utilities and Pacific Power also provided assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.