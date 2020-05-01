The Roseburg Fire Department extinguished a fire in a residential garage at 663 NE Nash Street on Thursday evening.
The fire was reported by neighbors at 9 p.m. The garage was unoccupied and the fire did not spread to nearby homes.
A total of 10 firefighters worked together to extinguish the fire, starting with an exterior attack on the fire before moving inside.
The garage sustained structural and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Roseburg Police Department and Avista Utilities assisted on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.