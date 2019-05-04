As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, fire crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Glide Rural Fire Department were on the scene of a 25-acre natural cover fire approximately 9 miles east of Glide, near Susan Creek Road. The Susan Creek Fire was reported to the Douglas County 911 as an escaped debris burn at 3:50 p.m. Saturday. Currently, the Susan Creek Fire is burning primarily in logging slash, brush, and young trees.
Firefighters working on the Susan Creek Fire are using two bulldozers to create fire lines around the blaze while ground crews have been installing hose lays around the fire to cool the perimeter. Fire lines were expected to be completed around the fire by Saturday night. Little growth potential was expected from the fire.
Fire officials with DFPA remind residents that debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires this time of year and ask residents to use caution when burning yard debris by having a fire trail around the pile before ignition, having fire tools and water at the burn site, and by staying with the pile until it is completely extinguished.
If a debris pile escapes containment, the responsible party is liable for fire suppression costs and associated damages.
