David Eatmon has been up close to forest fires before.
For starters, there was that time in 1988 when his family talked him into visiting Yellowstone National Park — the same summer as a fire burned nearly 800,000 acres in the park.
Standing on a point above the Winchester Dam Fish Ladder on Tuesday afternoon, Eatmon looked at what once was a bright, blue sky, now turned into a mixture of purple, red and orange.
“This is crazy. I’ve never seen it this bad,” Eatmon said, as he looked across the North Umpqua River.
Eatmon was one of nearly a dozen people who drove up to the Winchester Dam Fish Ladder after 1 p.m. to view a massive smoke plume that cast an eerie, orange glow across Roseburg and beyond, caused motorists to turn on their headlights during lunch and people to stumble out of buildings with their cell phones, hoping to capture the rare sky show.
A daytime high expected to reach in the high 90s dropped dramatically to the low 80s. About two hours later, the sky turned to dusk while bathing everyone in a dim orange light.
Sven Nelaimischkies, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford, said the smoke most likely came from the fires burning on the other side of Steamboat Creek east of Glide.
Rare winds from the northeast likely pulled in the smoke that prematurely darkened Roseburg, much like what had happened earlier to the north in the Willamette Valley.
As of Wednesday morning, air quality in Roseburg was ranked as hazardous. The National Weather Service has issued a dense smoke advisory for central Douglas County until 11 p.m. Wednesday and an air quality advisory through at least Thursday evening.
