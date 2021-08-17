WELLS CREEK — A spur-of-the-moment decision turned Ty Olds and Nathan Robbins around and into first responders.
Several minutes later, co-worker Jason George made the same decision and ended up joining Olds and Robbins at a structure fire.
The three Douglas Electric Cooperative linemen, driving in separate rigs because of COVID restrictions, were on their way back from a job on the North Fork of Smith River to the co-op’s work yard in Yoncalla at about 3 p.m. Aug. 4. While driving on Highway 38 just east of Wells Creek, Olds and Robbins saw smoke in the distance. The two talked on their radios about what they were seeing, but by the time they realized the fire was in a residential area, they had driven past the turn-off for Burchard Drive. Within a quarter-mile, they found a wide spot in the highway, turned around and came back to Burchard Drive where they found a house engulfed in fire and flames.
UPS driver Jed Massey from Coos Bay had arrived minutes earlier to deliver a package but instead had helped Pat and Shelley Ryan, the homeowners, away from their house. The two DEC linemen were next on the scene, pulling up into neighbor Lee Rose’s driveway. George arrived a few minutes later.
Olds had a 500-gallon water tender hooked to his truck. Getting the hose quickly unrolled, he used a big tree as a heat shield and sprayed water on the burning house. But he quickly realized the water wasn’t going to save the house so he turned the spray on the neighbor’s nearby well house, storage building, overhanging tree branches and the in-between ground where the electrical transformer for the two residences was sitting.
At the same time, Robbins de-energized the electrical transformer at a distant junction, cutting the power to the house on fire and to the Rose residence. The linemen also helped Rose move his boat and some fuel away from the fire.
“With what they did, I know they saved my house,” Rose said. “They were a blessing. I can’t express in words how grateful I am for them being here.
“Never in my life have I seen a house burn to the ground so fast,” he added. “A lot of things were in my favor, the Douglas Electric guys arriving when they did and the wind blowing downriver.”
The Main Umpqua River is in the backyards of these homes.
Eleanor Blanton lives on Burchard Drive three lots away from the fire. Her house suffered a fire in 2008 so she was immediately concerned when she heard several explosions from the fire and then saw the smoke.
“It’s awful nice to have people come in and respond like they did,” Blanton said of the UPS driver and the Douglas Electric linemen. “There are usual heroes and then there are exceptional heroes like them.”
A few minutes after the linemen arrived, rural fire departments arrived with more manpower and water, keeping the fire on the one residential lot. Olds sprayed water for about 30 minutes before the tender ran dry.
After the site cooled down an hour or so later, the linemen were able to get the Rose house re-energized, allowing the yard’s sprinklers to come back on.
“It was nice everybody came together and was able to save other properties,” George said.
“We just reacted to what was going on,” Robbins said. “It’s second nature for us to make a situation as safe as possible for ourselves and for everybody else.”
Keith Brooks, Douglas Electric’s general manager, explained that it’s mandatory for power crews to have a water tender with them at this time of year. Douglas Forest Protective Association staff provide the linemen with firefighting training each year.
“I think it’s part of our responsibility when we’re out there to be looking for things outside our jobs,” Brooks said. “We know power really well. Fighting fire is not our natural job description, but these guys won’t hesitate when they see something that needs to be done. It’s a credit to them to see the possibility that someone might need help, to turn around and come back, and to go above and beyond.
“It makes you feel good to count yourself as a co-worker with people like these guys,” he added.
Every once in awhile an article comes along that shows who the people of Douglas County are. Kudos to all the quick thinking responders who aptly helped in this time of crisis. Did you catch it? This is who we are. This is what we do. These are a few of the good people of Douglas County. [thumbup]
Thank you, NJ, for saying out loud what is so easy to forget during divisive times. These kind and brave men represent who we really are in Douglas County. Political party or vaccination status is not the test of character. These good people put themselves on the line to help total strangers because it was the right thing to do. This represents who we really are. There are tens of thousands of other Douglas County residents who are just as deserving, kind and giving to their neighbors, even if those neighbors are strangers.
That's important to remember every day.
