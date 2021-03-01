WINSTON — Two boys were allegedly involved in the fire that destroyed the Church of the Nazarene in Winston on Saturday.
Winston Police Department released information Monday that the parents of an 11-year-old boy and parents of a 10-year-old boy informed authorities about the involvement of the children with starting the fire on the outside of the building.
The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church's location on 385 Thompson Ave in Winston.
"It does not appear that this is any type of hate crime," the press release said.
No one was injured in the fire. The structure, which also housed the local food pantry, appears to be a total loss.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney's office, according to the press release. Winston Police Department is being assisted by the Oregon State Police Arson Unit and the State Fire Marshall's Office.
Anyone wishing to assist the church and the Winston Food Pantry can contact Pastor Cindy Slaymaker at geeof4@gmail.com.
True story- Long ago when my brother was 8 or 9 years old, he and his friend Pidgy Newman built a cardboard fort in our backyard. It leaned up against the YWCA which was a wood-frame building. Thanksgiving morning the boys decided to have a breakfast campfire in their little fort. Long story short, the fort caught fire; the fire spread to the Y; the fire department came and put the fire out. But the Y had to be torn down due to water damage.
I don't think my brother got in big trouble with the law. (It was probably written off as "little boys playing with matches."
I was little at the time. It is one of my earliest memories, and I have been terrified of fire ever since.
