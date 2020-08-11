Two fires in Douglas County kept crews busy on Monday — one near Riddle Bypass Road that burned 1/100th of an acre, and another 5 miles south of Elkton that burned 3/4 of an acre near the 20,0000 block of Highway 138 West.
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Riddle Rural Fire Department responded to the first fire, located near the 3,000 block of Riddle Bypass Road, around 12:30 p.m. They reportedly contained the grass fire quickly, and a preliminary investigation revealed a power line may have caused it.
The Martin Creek Fire, later in the day at 3 p.m., required both air and ground response from the DFPA. Located 5 miles south of Elkton, strong winds pushed the fire down a slope with heavy vegetation.
Crews from the DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire Department and Elkton Rural Fire Department stopped the forward spread of the fire by 3:30 p.m., but they remained until 10:30 p.m. to put out hot spots and maintain control over the spread.
The fire burned around 3/4 of an acre of wildland, and its cause is currently under investigation.
