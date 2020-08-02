Wildland firefighters continued to suppress one fire in the Mount Thielsen Wilderness as of Saturday morning, according to the Umpqua National Forest.
No new fires were reported Friday, but crews continued to mop up the Hound Dog Fire and work on the Incident 281 Fire.
A helicopter helped firefighters with bucket drops, as well as supplies for the Incident 281 Fire in the Mount Thielsen Wilderness on Friday. Crews were able to contain the fire and remained in place Saturday.
Fire danger in the forest was upgraded to high Sunday morning and the public is reminded to use caution in the dry conditions. Human-caused fires are the main threat at the moment, according to spokesperson Mark Turney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.