A woman is in the hospital after a house caught fire in southeast Roseburg Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., firefighters received multiple calls about a house at 889 SE Chadwick Street that had caught fire. Multiple callers reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the residence. Soon, a tall column of black smoke rose above downtown Roseburg.
Crews arrived and found the single-family, two-story home engulfed in flames. Firefighters ran into the building and found a woman inside who was unconscious.
She was rushed to CHI Mercy Medical Center. Her identity or her condition were not released.
Crews conducted a second search of the home, attacked the fire from inside, shut off utilities and extinguished the fire as afternoon rain began to pour down in the area.
A total of three residents were left without a home, but the American Red Cross was notified and is assisting, according to a press release from the city.
The home sustained extensive structural and water damage and is no longer habitable, said Fire Marshal Brian Jewell in a press release.
Fifteen firefighters helped fight the fire, and agencies including Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, the Roseburg Police Department, Pacific Power and Avista Utilities assisted.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.