Heat from a wood stove caused a home in southeast Roseburg to catch fire Wednesday morning, according to the Roseburg Fire Department.
Just before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at 1743 SE Eddy St., Roseburg, and found smoke spilling from the eaves of the single-story home.
The firefighters rushed into the house to search for anyone inside and eventually rescued a dog, according to the fire department. The fire was quickly extinguished and was mostly contained to the living room.
The building itself suffered from structural and water damage, but the three adults and three dogs living inside were unharmed. The American Red Cross, however, is assisting them.
A fire investigator said combustible materials that were placed too close to a wood stover likely caused the blaze, according to a press release.
Eighteen firefighters fought the fire, including responders from Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Pacific Power, the Roseburg Police Department, the American Red Cross, and Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan said anything that can burn should be at least 3 feet from heating equipment, like a furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
Bryan also recommended following a few heating safety tips:
Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
Never use your oven to heat your home.
Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified repairman.
Check the cord on portable heaters to make sure it is not cracked, frayed, or getting hot when in use. Extension cords should never be used with portable heaters as they can overload the circuit and cause a fire.
Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
Test smoke alarms monthly.
Ian Campbell can be reached at ian@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Or follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17.
(1) comment
Just remember that all those recommendations are coming from a government agency. Maybe you should do your "own research".
