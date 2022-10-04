YONCALLA — A duplex unit in Yoncalla is a complete loss following a fire Monday night.
David Adkisson of North Douglas County Fire and EMS said crews were called to the fire at about 8:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Cedar Street. Adkisson said nearby volunteer firefighters were first on the scene to provide a size up of the situation and to establish command of the scene for incoming units.
Due to a city-wide water issue, water tenders were requested immediately to assist in fighting the fire in order to not disrupt the recovering city system. Water tenders from North Douglas, Oakland, Elkton and Sutherlin assisted with shuttling water from Drain to Yoncalla.
Adkisson said firefighters contained the blaze within minutes and prevented the fire from spreading to an additional duplex unit along with a nearby house, shop and pasture.
Crews remained on the scene for overhaul and mop up for three hours. The structure was monitored through the night. One resident was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.
Adkisson said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
North Douglas County Fire and EMS was assisted by several agencies.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.