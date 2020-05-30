Douglas County officials spent some of Friday searching for a man who allegedly stabbed and killed a man south of Florence, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
A stabbing was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Friday near the coastal town. The victim was transported to a hospital, but ultimately died, according to a press release.
The suspect, 32-year-old Gregory Domonic Cross, fled the area and was eluding police. At approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Florence Police Department, Oregon State Police, the Eugene Police Department, the Reedsport Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, sent out an an alert asking the public for help in locating Cross. The release warned that Cross was considered to be armed and dangerous.
A few hours later, Cross was located by a trooper.
“We appreciate everyone keeping their eyes out for him,” said Sgt. Carrie Carver with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
The stabbing itself is still under investigation.
