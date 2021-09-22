A corporal with the Roseburg Police Department has been returned to active duty after a grand jury found his shooting of a suspect on the evening of Sept. 9 was justified.
The Douglas County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that the shooting, involving Cpl. Pat Moore and suspect John Paul Kliestik, 39, "was a lawful and justified use of force in order to protect civilian and officer lives."
Police spokesperson Daniel Allen confirmed Wednesday that Moore was no longer on administrative leave.
The shooting stemmed from the incident at 1361 SE Magnolia St. when Kliestik is alleged to have started a number of fires inside his parents' home, including one on the top of a propane tank. As officers attempted to enter the home, Kliestik reportedly threw a television down a staircase, striking one of the officers in the arm. That was when Moore fired at Kliestik, striking him in the leg.
Kliestik faces five counts of attempting to commit any degree of murder or aggravated murder, five counts of attempting to commit a Class A felony, two counts of first-degree arson, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of menacing and one count each of second-degree assault and assault on a public safety officer. He remains in the Douglas County Jail.
After arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court on Sept. 13, Kliestik's bail was set at $1.5 million.
