A Douglas County Grand Jury ruled Wednesday that a fatal shooting at a warming shelter housed inside the Roseburg Senior Center in the early morning hours of Feb. 28 was a justified use of lethal force.
After hearing testimony from 14 witnesses, the jury ruled that Roseburg Police Officer Jerry De La Fuente’s shooting of 20-year-old Mia Tulasi Dasa was not only justified, but “simply unavoidable,” Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said at a Thursday morning press conference.
Dasa stabbed three people with a “sharp-edged weapon” and fought with several other people inside the warming center before De la Fuente arrived on scene shortly after midnight on the morning of Feb. 28.
Multiple witnesses and volunteers testified that Dasa had been acting erratically since arriving at the warming center during the evening of Feb. 27, but had not given any indication of posing a threat to anyone else staying at the center.
However, after lights out, a volunteer reported Dasa growing more and more agitated before beginning to attack others inside the center. After three people were stabbed — one through the side of their nose and penetrating the roof of their mouth — other men in the shelter attempted to subdue Dasa to no avail.
Several people called Douglas County Emergency Communications to report the disturbance. De La Fuente responded and was later joined by Roseburg Police Department Cpl. Cameron Derrick, Sgt. Ryan Dingman and officers Paxton Shinn, Kyle Fields and Brayden Wimberly.
On Feb. 27, there were multiple 911 calls from drivers on Interstate 5 reporting a man walking along the shoulder of the freeway and “acting odd.”
Oregon State Trooper Tyler Fugate located Dasa, who he said didn’t appear to pose any significant threat to himself or others, but also didn’t realize he was walking near the fog line of a busy freeway.
Dasa reportedly told Fugate that he was “trying to get to Portland, man. Can you give me a ride, man?”
Feeling Dasa was not a threat, Fugate drove Dasa to Roseburg, buying him a meal at In-N-Out Burger. A counselor for Adapt met with the trooper and Dasa in the nearby Home Depot parking lot and the counselor determined that Dasa didn’t appear to be a threat. Dasa was taken to the warming shelter as a temporary solution.
Fast forward hours later, and Dasa found himself squared off first with one Roseburg police officer, then multiple other officers.
De La Fuente first attempted to use a taser on Dasa. The probes hit as they should, but appeared to have no effect. De La Fuente fired another round of probes, but Dasa remained unfazed.
Dasa charged De La Fuente, getting a hand on the officer’s service weapon, but the officer was able to free his weapon from Dasa’s grip.
Dingman was the next to arrive on scene and also tried to tase Dasa twice, both with no apparent effect. Dingman went to his pepper spray. Normal deployment would be two quick bursts to subdue a subject, according to Wesenberg. Dingman reportedly emptied his entire canister against Dasa, who remained unfazed.
Fields, whom Wesenberg called a “trained and skilled negotiator,” explained to Dasa that the officers wanted to make sure everybody in the building could get out okay, to which Dasa replied, “I don’t want to be OK.”
Derrick responded with the department’s nonlethal 12-gauge shotgun which fires bean bag rounds. While Dasa was holding a large pair of scissors pointed toward officers, Derrick fired two bean bags, which had no effect on Dasa, who by this point had already cut his own neck vertically with the scissors.
It was then that Dasa charged officers, with Dingman firing one more bean bag before De La Fuente fired three shots which ultimately led to Dasa’s death.
“This is a call that no one in law enforcement wants,” Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein said. “These officers tried their very best to de-escalate. The courageous actions of these officers kept a horrible situation from getting worse.”
All six officers involved, including De La Fuente, have returned to active duty.
