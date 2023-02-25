GREEN — Area firefighters received some key training and a neighborhood got a facelift Saturday morning.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 hosted a "burn and learn" event for firefighters and fire science students at a vacant property located at 2369 Landers Ave. in Green, an opportunity for firefighters to study how a fire behaves in a controlled environment.
Landowner Rod Savage offered the home to Douglas County Fire District No. 2 for training exercises and, for the past two months, the district has held multiple training sessions for firefighters from its own district, the Roseburg and Winston-Dillard fire departments, and a handful of students enrolled in the Umpqua Community College fire science program.
Savage has owned the 0.6-acre plot at the corner of Landers Avenue and Melody Lane since 1985. After living in the home for roughly 20 of those years, he opted to make it a rental property in 2009.
By the time the last tenants moved out, the house was beyond repair. When those tenants vacated in early December, he began the lengthy task of cleaning up the property.
"By the time the renters were out, (the house) was trash," Savage said as white smoke billowed out of the rafters and roof of the home. "I wanted to split the lot and this was the cheapest, easiest way to do it.
"(The firefighters) have gotten a lot out of it. They've played out here for quite a while."
Nick Wecks is the training coordinator for Douglas County Fire District No. 2. He said it can be difficult to get homes suitable for such training which has been happening since mid-December.
"I probably get 10 to 15 calls (annually) and might actually only get one that might work," Wecks said. "It depends on the condition of the home. It has to be stable enough that we can start a fire inside and not have the roof collapse."
Wecks noted that the selected home has to be able to justify additional costs to the departments participating, most notably the overtime costs for several firefighters who ordinarily would have had the day off.
Wecks said there were five areas of the home designated for the observation training. Ignition was done by using straw bales and pallets. One room at a time, firefighters would enter the room in teams, which would include at least one senior officer, younger firefighters and, in some cases, UCC fire science students.
The teams — which generally consisted of five or six members — would enter, first a primary team then a secondary team. Team members rotated from primary and secondary. If a fire was getting too hot in one room, a quick shot of water to knock it down helped control the environment for additional training runs.
Derek Sjogren was one of the UCC students taking part in the training. Sjogren, 26, is nearing completion of a three-year program to earn double associate degrees in fire science and paramedics.
The Air Force veteran of four years who is a member of the Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls, called it a unique experience.
"This is something you can't get in a classroom," Sjogren said of his first such training. "I've missed a few in the past."
While more experienced firefighters were teaching on the inside, Winston-Dillard engineer George Wierichs and Roseburg Fire Lt. Josh Ray were tracking things from the outside. Wierichs, carrying a whiteboard and Ray, with a clipboard, were tracking the movements of their fighters: who went into the house, who came out.
While Fire District No. 2 was hosting the exercise, the planning was done entirely by Wierichs and Ray under the mentorship of District No. 2 Lt. Josh Wagner. By completing Saturday's operation, Wierichs and Ray moved one step closer to full certification.
Flames began to break through some of the plywood panels which had been installed over former windows around 11 a.m. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., training was cut short as the home became fully involved.
As flames bellowed from the interior of the home, those who participated in the training gathered for a group photo in front of the home.
Wecks plans to hold additional training in June at two nearby homes on the west end of Landers Avenue on Holgate Street. District No. 2 will be hosting the Oregon Volunteer Fire Association state conference June 8-11 and plans to use those homes for live burn operations.
"We're going to have volunteers from all over the state," said Wecks, noting it was the first time the district would host the state conference. "It's pretty cool to be able to bring that to Douglas County."
