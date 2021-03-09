REEDSPORT — Deputies are on scene Tuesday night with multiple law enforcement agencies in the area of Highway 101 and Winchester Ave in Reedsport. The public and media are asked to avoid the area.
At approximately 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, one individual was detained. Another individual in the vehicle became hostile. Deputies are actively attempting to negotiate with the individual at this time.
Highway 101 near the incident is closed to through traffic until further notice.
No further information is available at this time. Further details will be released in an updated release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.